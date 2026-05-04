DVLA posts 67% revenue growth after operational expansion and reforms

By Prince Antwi May 4, 2026

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has recorded a significant rise in revenue following the expansion of its operations and ongoing reforms since 2025.

According to the Authority, improvements in service delivery, digitisation, and enhanced compliance systems have contributed to stronger financial performance across its offices nationwide.

The DVLA said the most notable improvement was recorded in the first quarter of 2026, where it posted a 67 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2025.

Officials attributed the growth to the Authority’s operational expansion and efficiency gains introduced under its reform programme.

In a statement, the DVLA explained that the performance reflects the impact of its modernisation efforts.

“The significant increase in revenue reflects the impact of our reforms, digital transformation initiatives, and enhanced customer compliance systems,” the Authority said.

The DVLA also reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the positive trend through continuous innovation and stricter enforcement of regulations.

“We remain focused on building a modern, efficient, and transparent licensing system that meets the needs of the public while strengthening revenue performance for national development,” it added.

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Prince Antwi
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