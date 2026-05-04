Reggie Rockstone speaks about why he quit smoking

Ghanaian rap legend Reggie Rockstone has revealed that he has stopped smoking due to his battle with asthma.

Speaking in a recent interview on Joy FM, the 62-year-old artiste said quitting smoking is one of several lifestyle changes he has made as he has grown older.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, he explained that although he used to smoke and drink alcohol in his younger years, he later resolved to change many of those habits.

When asked if he had smoked before, he said, “I have done everything. I never did hard drugs which I thank God because I have a very addictive personality, so I am blessed in that sense so yeah, with the ganja, I tried all of that before.”

“At this point, being that I am asthmatic, so I got no business smoking again. My father was heavy asthmatic, my son has asthma, so I had no business smoking anyway,” he further stated.

Rockstone also spoke about broader changes to his diet and lifestyle.

“Lately, I have specific food I eat. As I grew older I have become wiser. I had to make some drastic lifestyle changes. Because I came up and show business and we moved around eating all sort of things. But I was blessed to have cut out red meat early. I think I ate pork in my teens. Nobody asked me to stop eating it. I stopped on my own.”

“I have always drunk a lot of water because my father said so, I have always ate fruits,” he added.

The ‘Makaa Maka’ hit maker noted that he enjoys eating watermelon and pawpaw and takes his workout routine seriously.

He also said he has stopped consuming red meat, alcohol and processed sugar.

Although he said he does not follow a strict health routine, he believes it is important for everyone to pay attention to what they eat, just as they would their cars.