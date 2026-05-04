Poultry farmer calls for fairness and transparency in Nkoko Nkitikiti distribution programme

By Prince Antwi May 4, 2026

The Managing Director of Enapa Farms at Yawhima near Sunyani in the Bono Region, Augustus Annan, has called on the government to ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution of support under its poultry intervention programme, the “Nkoko Nkitikiti” initiative.

He said although the programme is a positive step toward boosting local poultry production, its impact will depend largely on whether assistance reaches genuine and active farmers.

“When I first heard about the programme, I was very happy as a farmer because we all thought it would boost the poultry industry. But it came, and some of us did not benefit,” he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Mr. Annan expressed hope that future distributions would be conducted more fairly, stressing that proper targeting is essential for the success of such interventions.

The Nkoko Nkitikiti programme is a government initiative designed to support poultry farmers with birds and inputs, increase local production of eggs and poultry products, reduce imports, and create jobs. Government figures indicate that about 720,000 birds have already been distributed to roughly 13,000 farmers across 12 districts.

However, Mr. Annan, who said he applied but was not selected, warned that the programme could fail to achieve its purpose if it does not reach the right beneficiaries.

He noted that in some past interventions, beneficiaries without poultry farming experience ended up selling the birds to actual farmers, undermining the goal of the support.

“Government must do due diligence so that the support gets into the right hands,” he stressed.

Touching on the poultry industry in Sunyani and surrounding areas, he described it as promising but constrained by high production costs, market instability, and limited support services.

He said his farm, which currently keeps about 2,500 birds, produces between 64 and 65 crates of eggs daily, but operations had to be scaled down last year due to poor market demand.

“Last year the market was very bad. Eggs were saturated in the system and patronage was low, so we reduced our stock to manage the situation,” he explained.

Mr. Annan said conditions have improved slightly this year, but farmers continue to struggle with rising feed prices, fluctuating input costs, and disease outbreaks.

He noted that feed remains a major challenge, with maize prices previously ranging between GH¢700 and GH¢900 per bag, while other inputs such as soya continue to increase.

He also highlighted gaps in veterinary and extension services, saying farmers often rely on emergency support during outbreaks, which increases operational costs.

Mr. Annan therefore appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other stakeholders to strengthen veterinary support systems to help prevent and manage poultry diseases.

Despite the challenges, he said the poultry sector remains viable and plans are underway to expand his farm to increase production and create more jobs.

“With the right support, we can expand and employ more people. We previously had about six workers before scaling down,” he said.

He also urged financial institutions to provide affordable credit to poultry farmers, adding that collaboration among stakeholders is essential for industry growth.

Mr. Annan further encouraged young people to consider poultry farming, describing it as a viable business for those with the passion and discipline to manage it effectively.

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