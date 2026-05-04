One dead in armed ambush on passenger bus along Zebilla–Tamale highway

Close-up of a gloved hand with a ring in front of a red Kia car with headlights on at night, license plate AS 4941 visible.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 4, 2026

One person is reported dead following a violent armed attack on a passenger bus on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

The incident involved a vehicle with registration number AS 4941-25, travelling from Zebilla in the Upper East Region to Tamale in the Northern Region when it was caught in a bloody ambush at Nasia near Walewale in the North East Region.

North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer ASP Robert Anibiik confirmed the attack to MyJoyOnline but could not readily provide an update on the casualties at the time of publication.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports suggest that the gunmen emerged from the thickets flanking the road, opening fire indiscriminately to force the heavy passenger bus to a halt.

The initial spray of bullets pierced the body of the bus, fatally striking one passenger who died at the scene.

Five other passengers, who sustained various degrees of injury from the shattered glass and direct gunfire, were swiftly evacuated to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at a local mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Commuters and transport operators have long raised concerns about the safety of the northern highways after sundown.

The police have urged residents and transport operators to remain calm but vigilant, promising to provide further details as the forensic and field investigations progress.

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