Engine failure due to overheating caused fatal microlight crash that killed two brothers

An official investigation has determined that engine failure resulting from overheating was responsible for the microlight aircraft crash on March 16, 2026, that claimed the lives of two brothers, the sons of Hebron Prayer Centre founder Elder Donkor.

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau presented its findings to the media, with lead investigator Capt. Paul Forjoe revealing that the crash also involved a number of regulatory violations that may have contributed to the tragedy.

The victims, Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor, 36, a flight instructor, and his younger brother Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were aboard the light aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, which was travelling from Ho to Accra and was expected to land at 15:20 Zulu time.

Investigators found that the aircraft’s operating permit authorised it to carry only one passenger, yet two people were on board at the time of the flight. Further compounding the concern, the pilot was not occupying the designated pilot seat but was instead seated at the rear of the aircraft.

The plane crashed within the premises of the TMA Day Care Centre before catching fire. Both occupants sustained severe burns and died as a result. Despite the devastating nature of the impact and the subsequent fire, no pupils or staff at the school were physically harmed, though many have been left traumatised by the experience.

The bureau’s findings raise serious questions about compliance with aviation safety regulations, particularly regarding passenger limits and proper seating arrangements for pilots operating light aircraft.