Two Chinese nationals arrested in dawn raid on illegal mining site along Dankai river

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 26, 2026

A joint anti-galamsey task force has arrested two Chinese nationals following a pre-dawn operation targeting illegal mining activities along the Dankai River corridor in Sanfo Adiam in the Amansie East District.

The operation, carried out by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat between 4 am and 7 am on Sunday, May 24, 2026, was launched on the basis of credible intelligence pointing to active illegal mining along the river.

The joint team mobilised from the Manso Adubia operational base under the cover of darkness to maximise the element of surprise.

Upon arriving at the site, operatives found several individuals actively engaged in illegal mining. When the task force moved in, a number of Ghanaian operators fled into nearby bushes — one of whom was observed carrying a pump-action firearm. Two Chinese nationals who attempted to escape were pursued and apprehended.

The suspects, identified as Lu Honggeng, 53, and Nong Zisun, 41, have since been transported to the NAIMOS Secretariat in Accra for further investigations and subsequent handover to the Ghana Immigration Service.

Authorities described the environmental damage at the site as deeply alarming. Illegal miners had blocked and diverted portions of the Dankai River into an artificial dam to facilitate their operations — a deliberate act that NAIMOS described as a profound assault on the river’s natural integrity and a direct threat to downstream communities that depend on its waters.

The sighting of a firearm in the hands of one of the fleeing suspects was also flagged as a serious concern, with NAIMOS warning that it reinforced the increasingly dangerous security profile of illegal mining sites across the country.

The Secretariat confirmed that the illegal damming and diversion of the river had been disrupted and pledged to sustain operations in the Amansie East enclave and other affected areas until degraded water bodies are restored. It issued a stern warning to illegal miners to cease activities that continue to devastate Ghana’s forests and pollute its rivers.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
crime news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Front view of the Bank of Ghana building with a circular yellow emblem and the words 'BANK OF GHANA' on a curved wall, flags on flagpoles, and a pedestrian walking on the street in the foreground.
    Business
    Bank of Ghana halts mobile money wallet-to-bank transfer fee ahead of June launch
    Latest News
    Swedru: 23-year-old apprentice missing after falling into floodwater
    Latest News
    Engine failure due to overheating caused fatal microlight crash that killed two brothers
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31