Swedru: 23-year-old apprentice missing after falling into floodwater

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 26, 2026

A 23-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Hajia Hawa, has drowned after reportedly slipping into a large drain near the Swedru Mandela Market in the Central Region during a heavy downpour on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Hawa, the youngest child in her family, was swept away by fast-moving floodwaters and remains missing despite a frantic three-day search by the Swedru Asafo Company.

Her elder sister, Hadiya Mustapha, told the Ghana News Agency that Hawa was on an errand to buy wigs from a supermarket near the Mandela Market when the incident occurred.

She said the matter was reported to opinion leaders in the community, who quickly organised a search party, but all efforts have so far proved unsuccessful.

It is suspected that Hawa may have been swept into the Akora River, which overflowed its banks during the downpour.

Mrs Mustapha expressed gratitude to the search team and members of the community for their support and solidarity throughout the ongoing search efforts.

GNA

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