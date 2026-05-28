Bail filed for detained Asante Akim North MP in Netherlands over fraud probe

Lawyers for detained Asante Akim North Member of Parliament (MP) Ohene Kwame Frimpong have successfully filed a bail application before a Dutch court, Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has disclosed, as it emerged that the legislator is under investigation for alleged fraud and money laundering in the Netherlands.

The South Dayi MP, speaking on Accra-based television Joy FM’s PM Express programme, confirmed that Dutch authorities are treating the matter as part of ongoing financial crime investigations.

He said no court has established guilt and that Mr Frimpong remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

“It is an allegation, my brother,” Mr Dafeamekpor said during the interview, cautioning against premature conclusions while investigations continue.

The bail application was filed on Tuesday, and lawyers are now seeking an expedited hearing within the week. The majority chief whip expressed optimism that the court would grant the MP temporary release while investigations proceed.

“So, the lawyers have successfully filed for his bail today. And so we are praying that they will be given a hearing sometime within the week,” he said. “We think that he will prevail with the bail application.”

Mr Dafeamekpor argued that allegations of fraud or money laundering, whether raised locally or internationally, must be treated strictly within the framework of due process. “A crime is a crime. Allegation of a crime is an allegation of a crime,” he stated.

He also questioned the duration of Mr Frimpong’s detention, asking whether it was normal for a suspect to be held for extended periods while investigations continue. “Do you detain somebody for this long under investigations?” he asked.

The Majority Chief Whip said that Parliament, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and Ghana’s ambassador to The Hague had been coordinating efforts to support the detained MP. “The government has also supported. The Foreign Minister has been able to coordinate the work of our ambassador to The Hague to support and offer him every assistance,” he stated.

He added that Parliament’s leadership had remained in contact with the family and legal representatives of the MP while monitoring developments in the case. Mr Dafeamekpor further appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm and support the detained legislator and his family.

He noted that investigations could continue while the MP enjoys temporary freedom, arguing that there was no risk of flight. “He should have his interim freedom to be able to do his work. He will not evaporate and go anywhere,” he stated.

Mr Frimpong is currently being held in custody in Amsterdam pending proceedings before a Dutch court. The case remains under judicial consideration in the Netherlands, with Ghanaian authorities closely monitoring developments as diplomatic and legal efforts continue.