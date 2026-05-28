Rainstorm from Benin to trigger thunderstorms across parts of the country – GMET warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has cautioned the public to brace for thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of the country following the movement of a rainstorm from neighbouring Benin into Ghana.

According to GMET’s 24-hour weather forecast on Wednesday, May 28, 2026, the rainstorm is steadily advancing towards the eastern portions of Ghana and is expected to trigger cloudiness, thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities from mid-morning into the afternoon.

The Agency further warned that the storm is likely to be accompanied by moderate to strong winds in some areas, posing potential risks to road users, pedestrians and outdoor activities.

In addition, GMET indicated that marine conditions remain unfavourable, with the state of the sea described as rough, advising fishermen and other sea users to exercise extreme caution.