Black Stars receive $2m from Engineers & Planners for 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have received a significant lift after engineering firm Engineers & Planners paid $2 million towards the national team’s fundraising campaign.

The payment, made on Thursday in Accra, forms part of a wider $5 million sponsorship pledge announced earlier this year. The cheque was presented to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem by a delegation led by the company’s founder, Ibrahim Mahama.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the readiness of the Ghana national football team, popularly known as the Black Stars, through improved logistics, enhanced training programmes and better infrastructure ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

Ghana, four-time African champions, face a challenging task in Group L, where they have been drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The difficult pairing has intensified calls for early investment to ensure the team remains competitive on the global stage.

Officials say the Engineers & Planners contribution signals growing confidence from the private sector, with further sponsorship deals expected in the coming weeks.

Several major organisations have already stepped forward. Mining giant Gold Fields Ghana has pledged $2 million, while KGL Group has committed GH₵10 million, half of which has already been paid. Other contributions include $2 million from Christian Salamony Game Technology and a combined cash and insurance package from Serene Insurance.

Energy firms Jewel Energy and Icon Energy have also pledged support, alongside an anonymous donor who has contributed $1 million.

The campaign has not only attracted corporate backing but also drawn support from prominent public figures. Musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have both made financial contributions, with Stonebwoy also offering music production support for a campaign song.

Private individuals have joined the effort as well, reflecting a broad national push to ensure the team is well-resourced.

With the tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, stakeholders say the growing wave of contributions could prove crucial in shaping Ghana’s prospects on the world stage.