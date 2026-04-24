Caleb Yirenkyi shines as Nordsjaelland snatch late draw

Ghanaian youngster Caleb Yirenkyi delivered a standout performance as FC Nordsjællandrescued a late 1-1 draw against AGF Aarhus in the Danish SuperLiga on Thursday.

The 20-year-old midfielder, deployed in an unfamiliar centre-back role, impressed with a calm and assured display, underlining his growing influence within the team.

Despite operating in defence, Yirenkyi showed maturity beyond his years, reading the game well and maintaining composure in possession throughout the match.

AGF took the lead in the 31st minute when Patrick Mortensen finished neatly after being set up by Sebastian Jorgensen, putting the visitors in control for much of the contest.

Nordsjælland, however, pushed forward in the closing stages, searching for a way back into the game.

Their persistence paid off in the 83rd minute when Yirenkyi produced a moment of quality, delivering a precise assist for Ivorian forward Levy Nene, who slotted home the equaliser.

The Ghanaian’s ability to adapt and excel in different roles continues to mark him out as one of the club’s most promising talents, with his versatility likely to catch the attention of Ghana’s national team selectors ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yirenkyi’s composed performance earned him the Man of the Match award, capping an impressive display at both ends of the pitch.

Fellow Ghanaian Prince Amoako also featured prominently, playing the full 90 minutes as Nordsjælland secured a hard-fought point at home.

Yirenkyi has now made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, contributing two goals and six assists as his development continues to gather pace.