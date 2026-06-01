Cambodia debunks reports of deportation deadline for African nationals

Authorities in Cambodia have rejected reports suggesting that African nationals benefiting from immigration waivers were instructed to leave the country by the end of May 2026 or face penalties.

In an official clarification, the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior described the widely circulated claims as inaccurate and not representative of any government policy or directive.

The agency specifically addressed reports published by online platforms that alleged African citizens with expired immigration waivers would be subjected to arrest, imprisonment, fines, and deportation if they remained in the country after May 31.

According to immigration officials, no such order has been issued, and the information being shared online should not be regarded as authentic.

The department emphasized that foreign residents, diplomatic missions, international organizations, and members of the public should rely only on official government sources when seeking information about immigration regulations and residency requirements.

Officials further noted that misleading reports have created unnecessary anxiety among some foreign communities, particularly African nationals living and working in Cambodia.

To prevent the spread of misinformation, the department encouraged individuals to verify immigration-related announcements through its official communication channels and website. A dedicated hotline has also been made available for anyone seeking clarification on residency and immigration matters.

The statement serves as an effort to reassure affected communities and reinforce confidence in Cambodia’s official immigration information system.