Canada stun South Africa with late goal to reach World Cup last 16

Canada became the first team to book a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging South Africa 1-0 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner in their Round of 32 clash.

Just as the match appeared destined for extra time, Stephen Eustáquio struck in the second minute of added time to break South African hearts and send the Canadians into the next stage of the tournament.

The two sides produced a tightly contested encounter, with South Africa matching Canada for long periods and creating several opportunities. However, both teams struggled to find the breakthrough as the game entered its closing stages.

With extra time looming, Canada delivered the decisive moment. Eustáquio found the back of the net in the 90+2nd minute, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Canadian players and supporters.

The victory makes Canada the first nation to secure a place in the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the upcoming tie between Morocco and the Netherlands.

For South Africa, the defeat marks a cruel end to an impressive World Cup campaign, with elimination coming just moments away from forcing the match into extra time.

Canada, meanwhile, continue their remarkable run and will now look to carry their momentum into the knockout stages as they chase a historic World Cup achievement.