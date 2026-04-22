Carlos Queiroz arrives in Ghana to start Black stars job

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 22, 2026

Accra came to a near standstill on Wednesday evening as veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz arrived in Ghana to take charge of the national team, the Black Stars.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Kotoka International Airport, chanting his name and waving Ghanaian flags as the 73-year-old stepped onto Ghanaian soil for the first time. The scenes reflected a surge of optimism among supporters eager for a new chapter following the departure of Otto Addo in March.

Mr Queiroz, a highly experienced tactician, is expected to be officially unveiled on Thursday at the Alisa Hotel. His appointment comes at a crucial time for Ghana as the team prepares for the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Real Madrid manager has also led several national sides, including Portugal, Iran and Egypt, bringing decades of top-level coaching experience to the role.

Supporters and analysts alike are hopeful that his emphasis on structure and discipline will stabilise the Black Stars ahead of their Group L campaign, where they are set to face Panama, England and Croatia.

With international friendlies against Mexico and Wales scheduled for June, Queiroz is expected to begin work immediately after signing a short-term contract, which includes the option of an extension depending on Ghana’s performance.

For many fans, his arrival signals not just a change in leadership, but a renewed belief that Ghana can compete strongly on the global stage once again.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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