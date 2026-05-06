Carlos Queiroz unveils Black Stars Squad ahead of Mexico friendly

Newly appointed Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has announced his first squad, marking the beginning of a new era for the Black Stars ahead of their international friendly against Mexico later this month.

The squad reflects a deliberate mix of experience and emerging talent, drawing from the Ghana Premier League, the national U23 setup, and several returning players eager to re-establish themselves on the international stage.

Among the notable inclusions is forward Felix Afena-Gyan, who returns to the national team fold for the first time in a year, having last featured in Ghana’s Unity Cup clash against Trinidad and Tobago in London. Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru also makes a comeback after an extended period sidelined by injury, which limited his involvement at both club and national levels.

Defender Razak Simpson and winger Ibrahim Osman of Birmingham City are also back in the squad, adding depth and familiarity to Queiroz’s selection.

The coach has also handed opportunities to several promising young players based in Europe. These include Barcelona B’s Abdul Aziz Issah, Ebenezer Annan of AS Saint-Étienne, and Ajax’s Paul Reverson, all of whom have impressed at club level.

On the domestic front, Medeama’s influential midfielder Salim Adams headlines the home-based contingent. He is joined by Ebenezer Abban of Heart of Lions, Dreams FC’s Ebenezer Adade, and Nations FC captain Razak Simpson, underlining Queiroz’s intent to integrate local talent into the national setup.

The Black Stars are set to travel to Mexico on Friday, 22 May 2026, for what will be a significant early test under their new coach, as Ghana begins to shape its identity ahead of future competitive fixtures.

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