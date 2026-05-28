Chief Imam declares weekly prayers for Black Stars Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has directed that special prayers be held every Friday in support of the Black Stars as the country prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made by the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, in a video shared by Citi Sports.

According to Sheikh Shaibu, imams across the country, from regional to district and community levels, have been instructed to lead congregational prayers for Ghana’s senior national football team in the months leading up to the tournament.

“The Chief Imam has instructed that, as the World Cup approaches, every Friday will be dedicated to special prayers led by regional, district and community imams to support the Black Stars,” Sheikh Shaibu said.

The initiative is seen as a significant show of national and spiritual support for the team, which is aiming to make a strong impact at the tournament to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars are expected to open their campaign against Panama on 17 June.

The prayers come amid growing optimism and national backing for the team as preparations intensify under head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, will be hoping to improve on their previous World Cup performances and rekindle memories of their historic run to the quarter-finals in 2010.