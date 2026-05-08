Chief of Staff calls for stronger support for women CEOs

Nine people stand on a stage in front of a blue screen that reads 'GHANA FEMALE', wearing traditional and formal outfits.
By Prince Antwi May 8, 2026

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting women-led businesses and promoting inclusive economic growth at the 11th Ghana Female CEO Summit held in Accra.

Addressing a gathering of women leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, he described the summit as an important platform that continues to spotlight the growing role of women in Ghana’s economic development and institutional strengthening.

According to him, women in Ghana are no longer just participants in economic activities but are increasingly becoming central drivers of business growth across multiple sectors.

He stated that the government of President John Dramani Mahama remains focused on creating an enabling environment for women-led enterprises to expand, scale up, and compete effectively in global markets.

Julius Debrah further stressed that the administration is committed to building an economy that rewards innovation, enterprise, and hard work, while widening opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs.

He reiterated government’s position, saying efforts are underway to ensure women-led businesses can thrive and compete globally.

Reflecting on the discussions at the summit, the Chief of Staff expressed optimism about Ghana’s future, noting that the conversations reinforced his belief that the country’s “best days are ahead.”

He also called for collective national efforts to build an inclusive society where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of background, and where young women are encouraged to pursue leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation with confidence.

The 11th Ghana Female CEO Summit brought together leading women executives, business leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for advancing women’s leadership, enterprise development, and inclusive economic transformation in Ghana.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    African News
    Utility costs, rent and school fees push inflation up to 3.4% in April
    African News
    BoG shifts focus beyond mobile money
    Woman in pink shirt balances a blue basket of bread on her head on a busy street with cars, a bus, and other vendors in the background.
    Business
    Okaikwei North MCE warns Lapaz traders to vacate streets in 7 days
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22