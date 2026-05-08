Chief of Staff calls for stronger support for women CEOs

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting women-led businesses and promoting inclusive economic growth at the 11th Ghana Female CEO Summit held in Accra.

Addressing a gathering of women leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, he described the summit as an important platform that continues to spotlight the growing role of women in Ghana’s economic development and institutional strengthening.

According to him, women in Ghana are no longer just participants in economic activities but are increasingly becoming central drivers of business growth across multiple sectors.

He stated that the government of President John Dramani Mahama remains focused on creating an enabling environment for women-led enterprises to expand, scale up, and compete effectively in global markets.

Julius Debrah further stressed that the administration is committed to building an economy that rewards innovation, enterprise, and hard work, while widening opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs.

He reiterated government’s position, saying efforts are underway to ensure women-led businesses can thrive and compete globally.

Reflecting on the discussions at the summit, the Chief of Staff expressed optimism about Ghana’s future, noting that the conversations reinforced his belief that the country’s “best days are ahead.”



He also called for collective national efforts to build an inclusive society where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of background, and where young women are encouraged to pursue leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation with confidence.

The 11th Ghana Female CEO Summit brought together leading women executives, business leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for advancing women’s leadership, enterprise development, and inclusive economic transformation in Ghana.

