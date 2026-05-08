Okaikwei North MCE warns Lapaz traders to vacate streets in 7 days

Traders operating on the streets of Lapaz have been given a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the area in a move aimed at improving traffic flow for both vehicles and pedestrians.

The directive was issued by the Municipal Chief Executive for the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Christian Tetteh Badger, who warned that failure to comply would attract strict enforcement of the law.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the area on Thursday, May 7, 2026, he said the assembly had previously engaged market leaders, including the market queen, and urged them to submit allocation lists to ensure an orderly and fair distribution of trading spaces.

According to him, the exercise is intended to restore order in the busy commercial enclave and ease congestion that has long affected movement in the area.

“The Information Services Department van came around last week to issue a one-week ultimatum, directing that by next Monday, no one should be selling on the streets or on the zebra crossing,” he said.

He added that both engineering teams and task force units have been deployed to ensure strict enforcement of the directive and clear the streets for free movement.

As part of interim measures, some affected traders have been relocated to nearby markets such as Achimota, Kisseman, and Abeka, while the assembly develops longer-term solutions to accommodate them.