Ghana duo Augustine Boakye and Ebenezer Annan boost Saint-Etienne’s promotion ahead of Ligue 1 Play-off final

French side AS Saint-Étienne ended their Ligue 2 campaign in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 victory over Amiens, as Ghanaian midfield talent Augustine Boakye delivered a full-match performance to strengthen his case ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 promotion play-off final.

Boakye, who recently earned his second senior national team call-up for the Ghana national football team, played the entire game as Saint-Etienne wrapped up the regular season in dominant style on Friday night.

The 23-year-old midfielder was recalled to the Black Stars squad earlier this week, marking his return to the national setup for the first time since receiving a call-up under former coach Charles Akonnor in February 2021.

Meanwhile, fellow Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan was absent from Saint-Etienne’s matchday squad despite also earning a return to the Black Stars fold.

Annan received a national team call-up on Wednesday after last being involved during Ghana’s campaign at the Kirin Cup in November, where he did not make an appearance.

Both players are now expected to shift focus to Saint-Etienne’s crucial Ligue 1 qualification play-off final scheduled for Friday, 15 May, as the historic French club aims to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

The latest call-ups are seen as a positive sign for Ghana coach Otto Addo, who continues to assess options ahead of the country’s upcoming international assignments and preparations toward the next FIFA World Cup qualifiers.