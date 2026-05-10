TGMA 27: Black Sherif crowned Artiste of the Year as Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy shine

Ghana’s music fraternity gathered in force at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday night for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, a ceremony that brought the country’s finest talent under one roof for an evening of recognition, performance and celebration.

When the dust settled, it was Black Sherif who stood tallest. The artist walked away with the coveted Artiste of the Year title — the night’s most prestigious honour — cementing a remarkable period of dominance built on a string of powerful releases and a cultural footprint that has extended well beyond Ghana’s borders.

He also claimed Songwriter of the Year for “Sacrifice” and Hip Hop Song of the Year for “Where Dem Boyz,” making him one of the evening’s most decorated acts.

Medikal was not far behind in terms of impact. The rapper enjoyed one of his best TGMA nights yet, clinching Hip Hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year — all on the strength of “Shoulder,” which proved to be among the most talked-about tracks of the awards season.

Kofi Kinaata had reason to celebrate too, taking both Best Highlife Artiste and Highlife Song of the Year for “It Is Finished” — a result that underlined his enduring relevance in a genre he has long called home.

Stonebwoy retained his grip on the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category, while Wendy Shay claimed Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste and Diana Hamilton reinforced her standing as the face of Gospel with Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Elsewhere, Kojo Black announced himself on the big stage by picking up both New Artiste of the Year and Afrobeats Song of the Year for “Excellent,” signalling a name to watch in the months ahead.

Piesie Esther took Traditional Gospel Song of the Year, Strongman claimed Best Rap Performance, and Keche were honoured as Group of the Year.

AratheJay’s “Put Am On God” earned Best Music Video, while Kwabena Kwabena took home Record of the Year. Producer of the Year went to Atown, with Enso Nyame Yɛ recognised as Audio Engineer of the Year.

The African Song of the Year award went to “With You” by Davido featuring Omah Lay, reflecting the ceremony’s acknowledgement of the wider continental music conversation.

Full list of winners:

Artiste of the Year Black Sherif

Hip Hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year Medikal

Hiplife Song of the Year “Shoulder” — Medikal

Highlife Song of the Year “It Is Finished” — Kofi Kinaata

Best Highlife Artiste Kofi Kinaata

Male Vocal Performance of the Year Asiama

Female Vocal Performance of the Year Enam

Hip Hop Song of the Year “Where Dem Boyz” — Black Sherif

Collaboration of the Year “Shoulder” — Medikal

International Collaboration of the Year “Shake It to the Max” — Moliy

Best Afro Pop Song of the Year “Sacrifice” — Black Sherif

Afrobeats Song of the Year “Excellent” — Kojo Black

Reggae Song of the Year “Shake to the Max” — Moliy

Best Music Video “Put Am On God” — AratheJay

Contemporary Song of the Year “Big God Afro” — Kofi Owusu Peprah

Gospel Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year Piesie Esther

Producer of the Year Atown

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste Wendy Shay

African Song of the Year “With You” — Davido ft Omah Lay

Audio Engineer of the Year Enso Nyame Yɛ

Songwriter of the Year Black Sherif — “Sacrifice”

Best Rap Performance Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy

Group of the Year Keche

Record of the Year Kwabena Kwabena

New Artiste of the Year Kojo Black

Album of the Year Iron Boy — Black Sherif

Most Popular Song of the Year “Shoulder” — Medikal