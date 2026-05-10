TGMA 27: Black Sherif crowned Artiste of the Year as Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy shine
Ghana’s music fraternity gathered in force at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday night for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, a ceremony that brought the country’s finest talent under one roof for an evening of recognition, performance and celebration.
When the dust settled, it was Black Sherif who stood tallest. The artist walked away with the coveted Artiste of the Year title — the night’s most prestigious honour — cementing a remarkable period of dominance built on a string of powerful releases and a cultural footprint that has extended well beyond Ghana’s borders.
He also claimed Songwriter of the Year for “Sacrifice” and Hip Hop Song of the Year for “Where Dem Boyz,” making him one of the evening’s most decorated acts.
Medikal was not far behind in terms of impact. The rapper enjoyed one of his best TGMA nights yet, clinching Hip Hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year — all on the strength of “Shoulder,” which proved to be among the most talked-about tracks of the awards season.
Kofi Kinaata had reason to celebrate too, taking both Best Highlife Artiste and Highlife Song of the Year for “It Is Finished” — a result that underlined his enduring relevance in a genre he has long called home.
Stonebwoy retained his grip on the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category, while Wendy Shay claimed Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste and Diana Hamilton reinforced her standing as the face of Gospel with Gospel Artiste of the Year.
Elsewhere, Kojo Black announced himself on the big stage by picking up both New Artiste of the Year and Afrobeats Song of the Year for “Excellent,” signalling a name to watch in the months ahead.
Piesie Esther took Traditional Gospel Song of the Year, Strongman claimed Best Rap Performance, and Keche were honoured as Group of the Year.
AratheJay’s “Put Am On God” earned Best Music Video, while Kwabena Kwabena took home Record of the Year. Producer of the Year went to Atown, with Enso Nyame Yɛ recognised as Audio Engineer of the Year.
The African Song of the Year award went to “With You” by Davido featuring Omah Lay, reflecting the ceremony’s acknowledgement of the wider continental music conversation.
Full list of winners:
Artiste of the Year Black Sherif
Hip Hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year Medikal
Hiplife Song of the Year “Shoulder” — Medikal
Highlife Song of the Year “It Is Finished” — Kofi Kinaata
Best Highlife Artiste Kofi Kinaata
Male Vocal Performance of the Year Asiama
Female Vocal Performance of the Year Enam
Hip Hop Song of the Year “Where Dem Boyz” — Black Sherif
Collaboration of the Year “Shoulder” — Medikal
International Collaboration of the Year “Shake It to the Max” — Moliy
Best Afro Pop Song of the Year “Sacrifice” — Black Sherif
Afrobeats Song of the Year “Excellent” — Kojo Black
Reggae Song of the Year “Shake to the Max” — Moliy
Best Music Video “Put Am On God” — AratheJay
Contemporary Song of the Year “Big God Afro” — Kofi Owusu Peprah
Gospel Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton
Traditional Gospel Song of the Year Piesie Esther
Producer of the Year Atown
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste Wendy Shay
African Song of the Year “With You” — Davido ft Omah Lay
Audio Engineer of the Year Enso Nyame Yɛ
Songwriter of the Year Black Sherif — “Sacrifice”
Best Rap Performance Strongman
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy
Group of the Year Keche
Record of the Year Kwabena Kwabena
New Artiste of the Year Kojo Black
Album of the Year Iron Boy — Black Sherif
Most Popular Song of the Year “Shoulder” — Medikal
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