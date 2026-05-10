Legendary gospel musician Yaw Sarpong laid to rest after packed Asuofua funeral

Tears flowed freely in Asuofua on Saturday, May 9, 2026, as hundreds of mourners from across Ghana converged on the Ashanti Region town to pay their final respects to one of the country’s most beloved gospel voices, Yaw Sarpong, whose decades-long ministry through music left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless believers.

From the early hours of the morning, the Asuofua Town Park swelled with a sea of mourners — family members, friends, fellow gospel musicians, church leaders and devoted fans — all united in grief and in gratitude for a life that, by every account, was lived entirely in service to others.

The funeral saw the likes of Osei Kwame Despite, ace musician Sarkodie, Nana Ama McBrown, Rev Daniel Obinim and a host of gospel musicians like Elder Mireku and Jack Alolome all present.

Many struggled visibly to contain their emotions as the ceremony unfolded, the weight of loss palpable throughout the grounds.

The occasion was marked by a lying in state, a burial service and final rites, woven together by heartfelt tributes and moving renditions of the songs that defined Sarpong’s extraordinary career.

Those who knew him best painted a portrait of a man of rare humility — deeply grounded, fiercely committed to his calling and utterly devoted to the ministry he believed he had been given.

“He lived a life of purpose and touched so many souls through his music,” a tearful family member said, echoing a sentiment that rang out repeatedly throughout the day.

Relatives described the loss as one that stretches far beyond the immediate family, leaving a hollow in the gospel music fraternity that they believe will be very difficult to fill.

Colleagues and fellow musicians added their own tributes, speaking of a man whose dedication to uplifting believers never wavered — a songwriter and performer who understood that his gift was not for himself but for those who needed strength in their darkest moments.

Many recalled specific times when his music had served as an anchor during personal hardship.

Sarpong passed away on January 20, 2026, at Emena Hospital after a period of illness, bringing to a close a musical journey that spanned more than four decades.

His story began modestly — a young man from humble origins who found his way into music through the Methodist singing group in Asuofua, before being discovered in 1971 in a moment that set the course for a lifetime of ministry.

The farewell proceedings are set to continue into Sunday, May 10, with a thanksgiving service scheduled at Sokoban Ampayoo, followed by a family gathering to draw the funeral rites to a close — a final chapter in the earthly story of a man whose voice, many believe, will echo on for generations.