Black Sherif crowned Artiste of the Year again at 2027 TGMAs

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 10, 2026

In a night that belonged to the ‘Iron Boy’, Black Sherif has been crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The star-studded ceremony, held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at a capacity-filled Grand Arena, saw the 24-year-old superstar reclaim the industry’s highest honour for the second time in his career. His victory marks a rare achievement, joining an elite group of multiple-time winners after his initial triumph in 2023.

The battle for the ultimate prize was a two-horse race that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the early hours of Sunday morning. Black Sherif faced his stiffest competition from the Medikal, who enjoyed a stellar night with four awards.

However, Black Sherif’s dominance across multiple categories proved insurmountable, as he walked away with a staggering five trophies, including the following:

  • Artiste of the Year
  • Album/EP of the Year (Iron Boy)
  • Songwriter of the Year (Sacrifice)
  • Best Hiphop Song (Where Dem Boys)
  • Best Afropop Song (Sacrifice)

To secure the crown, the Konongo Zongo native also had to outshine a formidable field of nominees, including Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

The April 2025 release of his sophomore album, Iron Boy, was the definitive factor in his victory. The project did more than just top charts; it provided a cultural soundtrack for the year, blending introspective songwriting with global drill and highlife influences.

Black Sherif’s year under review was characterised by unparalleled consistency, massive digital streaming numbers, and a series of high-profile international performances that kept the Ghanaian flag flying at the world’s biggest music festivals.

Taking the stage amidst a thunderous standing ovation and a sea of camera flashes, an emotional Black Sherif paid tribute to his roots. Clad in a striking avant-garde ensemble, he dedicated the win to his hometown of Konongo and every young Ghanaian grinding in the trenches.

Black Sherif’s second Artiste of the Year win solidifies his position as the leading voice of Africa’s Gen-Z music movement. His ability to balance commercial success with deep, often sombre, lyrical themes has redefined what it means to be a mainstream artist in Ghana.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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