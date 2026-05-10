Five Ghanaians set for high-stakes Ligue 1 clash as Auxerre face Nice

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 10, 2026

A strong Ghanaian presence will headline one of the most important fixtures in the French Ligue 1 survival race later today, as AJ Auxerre host OGC Nice in a crucial penultimate match of the season.

No fewer than five Ghanaian players are expected to be involved in the encounter, turning the spotlight on what fans are already calling an “all-Ghanaian showdown” in France.

Auxerre could rely on the experience of Elisha Owusu alongside young talents Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya as they seek a vital home victory to steer clear of relegation danger.

At Nice, Ghanaian duo Kojo Oppong Peprah and Salis Abdul Samed are also expected to play key roles in a match carrying enormous significance for both sides.

With only two rounds of matches remaining, every point could prove decisive in determining who stays in the French top flight next season. The fixture therefore presents not only a battle for survival, but also a showcase of Ghanaian talent on one of Europe’s biggest football stages.

The performances of the five players are likely to attract attention from Ghana national football team coach Carlos Quieroz ahead of upcoming international assignments and preparations toward the FIFA World Cup.

For Ghanaian football fans, Sunday’s encounter offers a rare moment where national pride and club survival collide under the lights of Ligue 1.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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