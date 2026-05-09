Premix Fuel sellers charging above approved price will be sanctioned — Emelia Arthur

By Prince Antwi May 9, 2026

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Emelia Arthur, has warned premix fuel distributors against charging above the approved price of GH¢200 for a 20-litre gallon, stressing that offenders will face sanctions.

Speaking during her inland fisheries tour in the Pru East District, the minister urged fisherfolk to report any unauthorised price increases to the appropriate authorities.

She explained that premix fuel remains subsidised by the government to reduce the financial burden on fishing communities and noted that prices are determined by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

“The National Petroleum Authority is responsible for setting petroleum prices, which are reviewed every two weeks. When fuel prices go up, premix fuel prices also increase, and when they come down, premix prices are reduced as well,” she said.

According to her, the approved price for a gallon of premix fuel is GH¢25.80, meaning a 20-litre gallon should not be sold for more than GH¢200.

She further stated that the approved prices are communicated to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Members of Parliament because DCEs are legally responsible for overseeing premix fuel distribution.

The minister added that premix fuel prices could reduce further if global fuel prices decline following eased tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.

“Anyone selling premix fuel above GH¢200 should be reported to the DCE, MP, or the Ministry because that would be against the law, and sanctions will be applied,” she warned.

Emelia Arthur also cautioned premix fuel committees against accepting fuel deliveries that fall below the required quantity.

She directed committee members not to sign delivery forms if suppliers fail to deliver the full 13,300 litres required.

“Sometimes, when the premix fuel arrives, the quantity supplied is below the required 13,300 litres. Committee members receiving the fuel should not sign the delivery form if the quantity is short. They should report it so the necessary action can be taken against the supplier,” she stated.

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