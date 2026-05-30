GFA welcomes betPawa bonus scheme for senior Ghana National teams

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has hailed betPawa’s decision to extend its Locker Room Bonus initiative to the Black Stars and Black Queens, describing the move as a timely boost for both national teams ahead of crucial international competitions.

The renewed partnership was officially sealed on Friday, 29 May 2026, during a signing ceremony at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra, further strengthening the relationship between the football governing body and one of its key corporate partners.

The Locker Room Bonus programme, which has become a familiar feature in Ghanaian football, rewards players directly for victories and strong performances, ensuring financial incentives reach athletes immediately after matches.

Speaking at the ceremony, GFA Vice-President Mark Addo welcomed the initiative, saying it arrives at a pivotal moment for Ghana’s senior national teams.

“We are especially delighted by betPawa’s latest support package of locker room bonuses for the Black Stars and Black Queens,” Addo said.

“This timely investment arrives as the Black Stars intensify preparations for the FIFA World Cup campaign and our Black Queens gear up for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).”

The Black Stars are currently focused on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with expectations growing as the team seeks to make a strong impact on football’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens are stepping up preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they will be aiming to re-establish themselves among the continent’s elite sides.

Football officials believe initiatives such as the Locker Room Bonus scheme can play a significant role in motivating players while also improving welfare and morale within national team camps.

The latest agreement also reflects the growing importance of private-sector support in Ghanaian football, particularly at a time when national teams are preparing for demanding international assignments.

For the GFA, the extension of the programme represents more than financial support. It is seen as an investment in performance, player motivation and the continued growth of Ghana football on both the men’s and women’s fronts.