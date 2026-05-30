GFA defends Baba Rahman’s return to the Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly defended the return of Baba Rahman to the Black Stars, insisting the defender’s recall was based solely on his performances and not influenced by sentiment or external pressure.

Rahman has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Wales in Cardiff, marking his first call-up in nearly four years and reigniting debate among supporters and football observers.

The 31-year-old left-back stepped away from the national team following a difficult period in 2023 when he was booed by sections of the home crowd in Kumasi. His absence opened opportunities for other players, including Derrick Kohn, whose omission from the current squad has prompted further discussion.

Speaking on Channel One TV, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum rejected suggestions that Rahman’s return was anything other than a football decision, stressing that head coach Carlos Queiroz alone determines player selection.

“In the end, it’s the decision of the coach. Was it done on merit? Yes, it was done on merit,” Twum said.

“Baba had quite a good season and has been out of the team for quite some time.”

Twum also revealed that efforts to bring Rahman back into the national fold predated the appointment of Queiroz, indicating that former coach Otto Addo had also been keen on reintegrating the experienced defender into the squad.

“Let me place on record that Carlos may have been the one to successfully convince the player to return, but when Otto was around, he wanted him back as well,” he explained.

“The coach, Carlos Queiroz, calls the shots.”

Rahman’s return is seen as a significant boost to Ghana’s defensive options, particularly given his experience at the highest level of European football and his strong performances at club level during the recently concluded season.

However, the decision has not been without controversy, with some questioning the exclusion of other players, including Kohn, who had featured regularly in recent squads.

The Black Stars are currently in Cardiff preparing for Tuesday’s friendly against Wales as Queiroz continues to assess his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Rahman, the recall represents an opportunity to rebuild his relationship with the national team and supporters, while providing Ghana with an experienced option as preparations intensify for football’s biggest tournament.