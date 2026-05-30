GFA defends Baba Rahman’s return to the Black Stars

Ghana national team footballer wearing jersey number 17 on the field with arms outstretched.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 30, 2026

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly defended the return of Baba Rahman to the Black Stars, insisting the defender’s recall was based solely on his performances and not influenced by sentiment or external pressure.

Rahman has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Wales in Cardiff, marking his first call-up in nearly four years and reigniting debate among supporters and football observers.

The 31-year-old left-back stepped away from the national team following a difficult period in 2023 when he was booed by sections of the home crowd in Kumasi. His absence opened opportunities for other players, including Derrick Kohn, whose omission from the current squad has prompted further discussion.

Speaking on Channel One TV, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum rejected suggestions that Rahman’s return was anything other than a football decision, stressing that head coach Carlos Queiroz alone determines player selection.

“In the end, it’s the decision of the coach. Was it done on merit? Yes, it was done on merit,” Twum said.

“Baba had quite a good season and has been out of the team for quite some time.”

Twum also revealed that efforts to bring Rahman back into the national fold predated the appointment of Queiroz, indicating that former coach Otto Addo had also been keen on reintegrating the experienced defender into the squad.

“Let me place on record that Carlos may have been the one to successfully convince the player to return, but when Otto was around, he wanted him back as well,” he explained.

“The coach, Carlos Queiroz, calls the shots.”

Rahman’s return is seen as a significant boost to Ghana’s defensive options, particularly given his experience at the highest level of European football and his strong performances at club level during the recently concluded season.

However, the decision has not been without controversy, with some questioning the exclusion of other players, including Kohn, who had featured regularly in recent squads.

The Black Stars are currently in Cardiff preparing for Tuesday’s friendly against Wales as Queiroz continues to assess his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Rahman, the recall represents an opportunity to rebuild his relationship with the national team and supporters, while providing Ghana with an experienced option as preparations intensify for football’s biggest tournament.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports Transfers World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in a gray plaid suit speaks into a microphone at a press conference with a football-themed backdrop behind him.
    Archives
    GFA hails betPawa’s GHS 3.5m boost for Ghana senior National teams
    Group of officials presenting a yellow Ghana national team jersey at a BetPawa event, with players on a backdrop that reads 'Official Partner of the Black Stars'.
    AFCON
    GFA welcomes betPawa bonus scheme for senior Ghana National teams
    Two male soccer players training on a field, one in a yellow jersey (#24) and the other in a blue bib, facing each other closely.
    Archives
    Your prayers kept me going – Ernest Nuamah to Ghanaians after injury comeback
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31