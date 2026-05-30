GFA hails betPawa’s GHS 3.5m boost for Ghana senior National teams

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has praised betting company betPawa for its growing investment in Ghanaian football, describing the partnership as a model for how corporate support can directly benefit players and strengthen the sport.

The endorsement came as betPawa announced a GHS 3.5 million commitment towards Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

As part of the agreement, members of the Black Queens squad are expected to receive a GHS 20,000 bonus for every victory they record during the continental tournament in July, providing additional motivation as they seek success on the African stage.

The latest deal also expands betPawa’s popular Locker Room Bonus initiative to include both the Black Stars and Black Queens, building on the company’s existing support for domestic football competitions across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, GFA Vice-President Mark Addo said meaningful partnerships are crucial to the growth and sustainability of football, particularly when they have a direct impact on players.

“Football thrives when institutions and corporate partners work hand in hand,” Addo said.

“The Ghana Football Association deeply values partnerships that go beyond visibility and branding to make a meaningful impact where it matters most, on the pitch, in the locker room and in the lives of our players.”

He also expressed appreciation to betPawa for what he described as a long-term commitment to the development of Ghana football.

“To betPawa, we extend our sincere gratitude for your continued confidence in Ghana football and for reaffirming your long-term commitment to our shared journey,” he added.

The partnership comes at a critical period for Ghana’s national teams, with the Black Stars intensifying preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Black Queens gearing up for a return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Football administrators have increasingly highlighted the importance of private-sector investment in helping federations meet the financial demands of modern football while ensuring players are adequately rewarded for their performances.

For the GFA, the agreement represents more than sponsorship revenue. It is viewed as a partnership aimed at improving player welfare, boosting motivation and creating an environment in which Ghana’s national teams can compete successfully on the international stage.