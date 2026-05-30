Mpraeso MP petitions Mahama against renewal of Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mining Lease

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has initiated a petition calling on President John Dramani Mahama to reject the proposed renewal of Gold Fields’ mining lease for its Tarkwa operations, arguing that Ghana has not fully benefited from its abundant mineral resources.

The move comes as the South African mining giant seeks a 20-year extension of its lease agreement, which is due to expire in 2027. If approved, the new arrangement would allow the company to continue mining activities at Tarkwa until 2047.

In a Facebook post published on Friday, May 29, 2026, the legislator announced the launch of the petition and urged Ghanaians to support the campaign.

“I have launched a petition calling on President John Dramani Mahama not to renew the Gold Fields Tarkwa mining lease,” he stated.

According to the MP, Ghana’s vast gold reserves have generated significant export revenues over the years, yet the country continues to struggle with unemployment and limited economic opportunities for many citizens.

He noted that despite the billions of dollars earned from gold exports, many young Ghanaians still migrate abroad in search of better livelihoods. He also referenced the recent return of some Ghanaians from South Africa after losing their jobs and businesses.

“For decades, Ghana has exported gold worth billions of dollars, yet many of our young people continue to leave the country in search of opportunity. Today, some of our fellow citizens are returning home from South Africa after losing jobs, businesses, and livelihoods they spent years building,” he said.

Davis Ansah Opoku questioned why the country’s natural wealth has not translated into greater prosperity for its people.

“If Ghana is blessed with so much gold, why are so many Ghanaians still searching for prosperity elsewhere?” he asked.

The lawmaker argued that Ghana should pursue policies that increase local participation and control in the management of natural resources to ensure greater economic benefits for citizens.

He said the petition is part of a broader effort to encourage resource governance that prioritises job creation, wealth generation and long-term national development.

“I believe the time has come for Ghana to take greater control of its economic destiny and ensure that our natural resources create wealth, jobs, and opportunities for our own people,” he stated.

He further appealed to the public to endorse and circulate the petition, insisting that Ghana’s mineral resources should deliver greater benefits to its citizens.

“If you believe Ghana’s gold must do more for Ghanaians, I invite you to sign and share this petition. Our Gold. Our Future. Ghana First,” he added.