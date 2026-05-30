GN Savings licence revocation cost the company $20 Million investment deal – Nduom

By Prince Antwi May 30, 2026

Ghanaian businessman and President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has revealed that the revocation of GN Savings and Loans’ licence resulted in the loss of a $20 million investment facility that was intended to support small businesses across Ghana.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Friday, May 29, 2026, Dr Nduom said the company had successfully secured a financing agreement from a private investment institution in the United States before regulatory actions brought operations to a halt.

According to him, the agreement had already been finalized and was awaiting the release of funds when the licence was revoked, effectively terminating the opportunity.

Dr Nduom explained that the funding was designed to provide financial support to traders and small-scale entrepreneurs, helping them expand their businesses and improve their operations.

“Before the licence revocation, we had concluded an agreement with the organisation then known as the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) in the United States,” he said.

“I travelled there personally, and we signed all the necessary documents for a $20 million loan facility. The funds were ready for disbursement and were intended to assist traders and small business owners. Unfortunately, when the licence was revoked, that opportunity disappeared.”

He noted that despite the setback, the company remains focused on complying with the directives outlined in the recent Court of Appeal ruling concerning the matter.

Dr Nduom stated that several outstanding issues still need to be addressed and assured stakeholders that the company would act promptly to satisfy the court’s requirements.

“There are a number of things that must be completed, and we are committed to doing them. We have received the Court of Appeal’s orders, and we intend to comply fully. The court specifically directed that the actions be carried out immediately,” he said.

He further stressed that the company remains determined to continue pursuing its original mission, arguing that the institution had demonstrated significant potential before its operations were interrupted.

“I have also explained that we have a clear purpose for returning because the vision we were pursuing had already begun yielding positive results,” he added.

 

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    Publican AI Generates GH¢1 Billion in additional customs revenue in April – GRA
    Man in a bright patterned shirt sits at a table in an office, looking to his right with a microphone in front.
    Business
    Mpraeso MP petitions Mahama against renewal of Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mining Lease
    Exterior view of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) building with a large marble display and the GRA logo and emblem in front.
    Archives
    GRA grants two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicles ahead of nationwide crackdown
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31