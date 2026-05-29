GRA grants two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicles ahead of nationwide crackdown

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has announced a two-month amnesty for users of uncustomed vehicles, offering a window for voluntary regularisation before a planned nationwide enforcement exercise.

The amnesty, which runs from June 1 to July 31, 2026, waives all penalties that would ordinarily be imposed if such vehicles were impounded by Customs officials.

In a public notice, the GRA urged all owners and users of uncustomed vehicles to take advantage of the period to regularise documentation for vehicles that were illegally imported into the country.

According to the Authority, the initiative is aimed at encouraging compliance while giving offenders an opportunity to rectify their status without facing immediate sanctions.

However, the GRA issued a strong warning that the grace period would be followed by strict enforcement measures.

After July 31, the Customs Division will embark on a nationwide, unannounced inspection of vehicles, during which all uncustomed vehicles found on the roads will be impounded.

The authority stressed that no further leniency would be granted beyond the amnesty period, urging affected individuals to act promptly to avoid penalties and possible seizure of their vehicles.

The move forms part of efforts by the GRA to strengthen compliance with customs regulations and curb the use of illegally imported vehicles across the country.