Galamsey returns to Kyebi days after armed raid

Illegal mining activities have resumed behind the offices of A Rocha Ghana in Kyebi, barely a week after a joint operation by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) forced miners to flee the area.

The earlier raid, which followed an investigative report by Citi News, saw security operatives storm the site amid sporadic gunfire, prompting illegal miners to escape into the nearby Atewa Forest. Several excavators were abandoned and subsequently confiscated by authorities.

For days after the operation, the site remained deserted, raising hopes that the crackdown had dealt a major blow to illegal mining activities in the area.

However, a return visit by Citi News on Friday, May 29, painted a different picture, as hundreds of miners were found actively operating along the stretch from Asiakwa through Segyimase and Asikam to Kyebi.

At the site behind the A Rocha Ghana office, the noise of locally manufactured mining machines popularly known as “One Legger” filled the air as miners dug and processed the land in broad daylight.

Residents have expressed growing frustration over the swift return of the miners, warning that without sustained enforcement, such operations will continue to threaten the environment and undermine previous interventions.

They are calling for intensified and continuous security presence to deter illegal mining and safeguard the ecological integrity of the area.