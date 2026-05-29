EU slaps €200m fine on Temu over sale of unsafe, illegal products

In a decision announced on Friday, the Commission said its investigation found that consumers across the European Union are highly likely to encounter illegal goods on Temu, including unsafe and unlabeled electronics, hazardous children’s toys, as well as clothes and jewelry containing harmful chemicals.

According to the Commission, Temu’s 2024 risk assessment fell significantly short of DSA requirements, as it relied on general industry-wide data instead of conducting a thorough, platform-specific evaluation. Authorities noted that the company underestimated the frequency and severity of exposure to harmful products.

Evidence gathered through a “mystery shopping” exercise revealed that a large proportion of tested phone chargers failed basic safety standards, while many baby toys contained excessive chemical levels or posed choking hazards due to detachable components.

The Commission further criticised Temu for failing to adequately examine how its own platform design—particularly its recommendation algorithms and influencer-driven promotions—could amplify the spread of illegal or unsafe products.

Under the DSA, very large online platforms are required to identify systemic risks associated with their services and implement measures to mitigate them. Regulators described Temu’s shortcomings as a “serious infringement”, stressing that proper risk assessment is a cornerstone of the law.

Temu has been given until August 28, 2026, to submit a comprehensive action plan detailing how it intends to address the violations. The European Board for Digital Services will review the proposal before the Commission issues a final compliance decision.

Failure to meet the requirements could result in additional penalties, including periodic fines.

The case stems from formal proceedings launched in October 2024, with preliminary findings issued in July 2025. The Commission’s final ruling draws on multiple sources, including Temu’s own reports, responses to regulatory enquiries, third-party submissions, and data from EU customs and market surveillance authorities.

The ruling marks one of the most significant enforcement actions under the Digital Services Act to date, underscoring the European Union’s push to hold major online platforms accountable for consumer safety and digital accountability.

The EU has a population of 450 million and Temu reaches an estimated 130 million of them with these potentially dangerous and harmful products. The European Commission says it will do everything to ensure that any merchant who wants to access the huge EU market does so in accordance to EU laws.

Africa

Africa has a total population of about one billion, and Temu and its Chinese compatriot Shein are now virtually pushing out popular online merchants like Jumia out of some of the biggest markets on the continent.

This means millions of Africans are also exposed to the very harmful products discovered in the EU. But no African regulator has yet bothered to investigate the kind of products Temu is shipping to the continent on daily basis. The leaves millions of consumers in Africa at risk to the potential danger that these Temu products pose.