GOIL commends Ghana Police over arrest of robbery suspects at Kwafokrom station

Ghana’s indigenous petroleum downstream giant, GOIL PLC, has commended the Ghana Police Service for the swift arrest of two suspects involved in last Sunday’s robbery attack on its Kwafokrom Filling Station near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The robbers reportedly shot a fuel attendant and a security officer at the station, made away with provisions from the station’s mart, and fled with sales proceeds amounting to GH¢13,000.

Following the incident, the Eastern South Regional Police Command launched a manhunt for the suspects, leading to the arrest of two of them.

A third suspect, who remains on the run, is currently being pursued by the police.

In a brief statement issued by GOIL PLC, the company expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for its professionalism and swift action leading to the arrests.

GOIL also assured customers, dealers, and stakeholders of its continued commitment to safety and security across its operations nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service has promoted five officers for their efforts in apprehending two robbery suspects.

The officers are Chief Inspector Eric Otoo, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Otu, General Sergeant Philip Amoah, Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu, and Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong.

As part of the reward, Chief Inspectors Eric Otoo and Emmanuel Otu have been granted direct entry into the Police Academy, while General Sergeant Philip Amoah, Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu, and Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong have all been promoted to their next ranks.

The officers were recognised for their professionalism, dedication, and swift response, which led to the arrest of two suspects linked to the robbery attack at the filling station.