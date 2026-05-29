GOIL commends Ghana Police over arrest of robbery suspects at Kwafokrom station

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 29, 2026

Ghana’s indigenous petroleum downstream giant, GOIL PLC, has commended the Ghana Police Service for the swift arrest of two suspects involved in last Sunday’s robbery attack on its Kwafokrom Filling Station near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The robbers reportedly shot a fuel attendant and a security officer at the station, made away with provisions from the station’s mart, and fled with sales proceeds amounting to GH¢13,000.

Following the incident, the Eastern South Regional Police Command launched a manhunt for the suspects, leading to the arrest of two of them.

A third suspect, who remains on the run, is currently being pursued by the police.

In a brief statement issued by GOIL PLC, the company expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for its professionalism and swift action leading to the arrests.

GOIL also assured customers, dealers, and stakeholders of its continued commitment to safety and security across its operations nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service has promoted five officers for their efforts in apprehending two robbery suspects.

The officers are Chief Inspector Eric Otoo, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Otu, General Sergeant Philip Amoah, Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu, and Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong.

As part of the reward, Chief Inspectors Eric Otoo and Emmanuel Otu have been granted direct entry into the Police Academy, while General Sergeant Philip Amoah, Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu, and Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong have all been promoted to their next ranks.

The officers were recognised for their professionalism, dedication, and swift response, which led to the arrest of two suspects linked to the robbery attack at the filling station.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
Archives crime Latest News news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    GRA grants two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicles ahead of nationwide crackdown
    African News
    EU slaps €200m fine on Temu over sale of unsafe, illegal products
    African News
    Gov’t sees Pope’s slave trade admission as turning point in reparations debate
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31