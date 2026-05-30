Your prayers kept me going – Ernest Nuamah to Ghanaians after injury comeback

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah has paid an emotional tribute to Ghanaians for their unwavering support during the most difficult period of his career, saying their prayers and encouragement helped him overcome a lengthy injury setback.

The Olympique Lyonnais star is back in the Black Stars fold for the first time in more than a year after recovering from a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that sidelined him from both club and international football.

Nuamah was named in Ghana’s provisional 28-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations in Cardiff and has already rejoined his teammates at Dragon Park as the Black Stars intensify preparations for the tournament.

The 22-year-old’s return marks the end of a challenging rehabilitation journey that tested him both physically and mentally following the knee injury.

Speaking after rejoining the national team camp, Nuamah expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans across Ghana who stood by him throughout his recovery.

“I just want to thank Ghanaians for your support and your prayers. I’ve been out for a while. It’s all your prayers that have helped me get to where I am today,” he said.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for your support and your prayers. It hasn’t been easy for me dealing with the injury.”

The winger completed his rehabilitation programme with French club Lyon before proving his fitness through a successful return to competitive action, earning a recall to the Black Stars setup.

His comeback comes at a crucial time for Ghana, with head coach Carlos Queiroz assessing his options ahead of naming the final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Wales in an international friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on 2 June before travelling to North America for the tournament, where they are aiming to make a strong impression on the global stage.

For Nuamah, however, simply wearing the national colours once again represents a personal victory after months of hard work, uncertainty and recovery.

Now back among his teammates, the talented winger will be hoping to repay the faith shown in him by supporters and secure his place in Ghana’s final World Cup squad.