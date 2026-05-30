It feels good to be back – Ernest Nuamah on Black Stars return after injury

Soccer player wearing yellow shorts and blue training bib mid-air during a drill on a grass field
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 30, 2026

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah says he is delighted to be back with the Black Stars after more than a year away from international football, describing his return to the national team setup as a special moment following a lengthy injury absence.

The Olympique Lyonnais forward has been named in Ghana’s provisional 28-man squad currently preparing in Cardiff ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking his first call-up since suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that sidelined him for much of the past year.

Nuamah has successfully completed his rehabilitation programme and returned to competitive action at club level, earning a place in head coach Carlos Queiroz’s plans as Ghana begin their final preparations for the tournament in North America.

The 22-year-old joined his teammates at the Black Stars’ training camp at Dragon Park on 25 May and has already featured in the team’s opening training sessions as competition intensifies for places in the final squad.

Speaking about his return, Nuamah expressed his excitement at being reunited with the national team.

“Yeah, it’s been good. It feels good to be back around the team. It’s been one year since I haven’t been here. But it feels good, like everyone is dedicated,” he said.

His return provides a timely boost for Ghana, adding pace, creativity and attacking depth as the Black Stars fine-tune preparations for the World Cup.

The current squad will be trimmed from 28 to 26 players by 1 June, ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on 2 June.

Nuamah’s comeback is also likely to intensify competition for places in Ghana’s attacking unit, with players seeking to impress before the tournament gets underway.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Panama, England and Croatia, with expectations high as Ghana aim to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

For Nuamah, however, the immediate focus is simpler, enjoying his return, staying fit and making up for lost time in the national colours.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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