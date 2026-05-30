Michael Essien urges Ghana to act early in race for dual-nationality talent

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 30, 2026

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has called on football authorities to identify and engage dual-nationality players at an earlier stage, warning that increasing competition from other nations could see Ghana miss out on some of its most promising talents.

The former Chelsea midfielder made the remarks during an engagement with UK-born Ghanaian footballers in London, as part of a new initiative aimed at strengthening ties between Ghana and players eligible to represent the country through their heritage.

The programme, organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in partnership with the Coach Hene Club, seeks to encourage young Ghanaian talents born abroad to consider representing Ghana at international level.

Speaking at the Ghana High Commission in London, Essien stressed the importance of building relationships with players while they are still developing, rather than waiting until they have become established professionals.

“Representing your country is a huge honour. We just have to get them young if we can and look after them so they can represent their roots,” Essien said.

The 42-year-old believes Ghana must adopt a more proactive approach in the increasingly competitive battle for dual-nationality footballers, many of whom are eligible to play for multiple countries.

His comments come against the backdrop of ongoing discussions over nationality switches in international football. In recent years, Ghana has lost several foreign-born prospects to European nations after delayed efforts to secure their commitment.

With a growing number of talented players emerging from Ghanaian communities abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom, Essien said creating strong connections early could be key to ensuring they choose to wear the Black Stars jersey.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by Ghana’s football authorities to expand the national team’s talent pool and strengthen links with the Ghanaian diaspora.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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