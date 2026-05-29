FC Porto step up pursuit of Ghana’s Caleb Yirenkyi

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 29, 2026

Portuguese football giants FC Porto are reportedly accelerating their efforts to sign Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, with a deal potentially worth up to €30 million under discussion.

Reports suggest Porto are eager to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, viewing him as one of Europe’s most promising young midfield talents.

While negotiations are said to be progressing, Nordsjaelland are reportedly holding firm on their valuation of the player, seeking around €30 million before considering a sale. Porto are believed to be prepared to offer more than €20 million for the Ghana international.

Yirenkyi’s reputation has grown rapidly following an outstanding season in the Danish Superliga, where he emerged as one of the competition’s standout performers despite his age.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate was named Danish Superliga Young Player of the Year after a series of impressive displays throughout the campaign. His versatility proved particularly valuable, with the midfielder excelling not only in his preferred central midfield role but also in central defence during the latter stages of the season.

His performances earned widespread recognition, including FC Nordsjaelland’s Player of the Season award, while he was also nominated for the Danish Superliga Player of the Season and Player of the Month honours.

Yirenkyi made 29 appearances across the season, contributing crucial goals and assists while establishing himself as a key figure in Nordsjaelland’s squad.

Porto’s growing interest reflects the midfielder’s rising profile across European football. The Portuguese club are understood to be keen to complete a deal before the World Cup, where a strong showing with Ghana could further increase his market value.

With several clubs reportedly monitoring his progress, Nordsjaelland may face a difficult challenge in retaining one of their brightest young talents during the summer transfer window.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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