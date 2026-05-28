Citizen urges CHRAJ to fast-track conflict of interest probe involving President Mahama and Damang mines

A private citizen has called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to expedite its investigation into conflict of interest allegations against President John Dramani Mahama in connection with Engineers & Planners’ acquisition of the Damang Mine.

Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, who filed a petition with CHRAJ, told Citi News on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, that the Commission had acknowledged receipt of the petition and confirmed that investigations were underway. He urged the body to conclude its probe within a reasonable timeframe in the interest of public accountability.

The petition centres on concerns about alleged conflict of interest, abuse of executive influence, and the possible use of public office for private family benefit, said to be in contravention of Article 284 of Ghana’s Constitution.

“The case is still within CHRAJ because I tracked it yesterday and noticed that the matter is still under consideration,” he said, adding that while he did not wish to impose artificial deadlines on the Commission, the public interest demanded timely findings.

“For the public not to begin forming their own conclusions, it would be proper for the Commission to come out with its findings promptly to serve the interest of accountability and transparency,” he stated.

Mr. Amekplenu also directed a call to Parliament, urging lawmakers to suspend any ratification processes connected to the matter until CHRAJ concludes its investigations, warning that Parliament would be held accountable by citizens if it failed to act as a proper watchdog over public assets.