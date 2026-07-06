COCOBOD releases GHS2.6bn to farmers as cocoa payment crisis persists

After months of protests, nationwide engagements, and mounting pressure from cocoa farmers, purchasing clerks, chiefs, and opposition politicians over delayed payments, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the release of GH¢2.6 billion to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to facilitate payments to cocoa farmers across the country.

However, concerns remain as stakeholders say over GH¢4 billion is still outstanding in arrears, leaving many farmers waiting for the full settlement of monies owed to them.

In a press statement issued on July 2, 2026, COCOBOD disclosed that the GH¢2.6 billion has been transferred to Licensed Buying Companies for onward payment to farmers who supplied cocoa during the 2025/2026 crop season.

According to the COCOBOD, approximately GH¢1.4 billion of the amount has specifically been earmarked to clear outstanding balances owed to farmers whose cocoa was purchased on credit.

The latest payment follows one of the most turbulent cocoa seasons in recent years.

Since the beginning of the 2025/2026 crop season, cocoa farmers across the Ashanti, Eastern, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East and Central Regions repeatedly complained that they had supplied cocoa beans but had not received their payments for several months.

Purchasing clerks also lamented the lack of liquidity, forcing many Licensed Buying Companies to suspend purchases or buy cocoa on credit.

The payment delays eventually triggered nationwide protests and widespread public debate over the management of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

The issue became a major political subject after the Minority Caucus in Parliament, led by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, embarked on an extensive nationwide tour of cocoa-growing communities to interact directly with farmers, purchasing clerks, chiefs and traders.

Throughout the engagements, farmers consistently appealed to government to release funds to enable Licensed Buying Companies to pay for cocoa already supplied.

Several chiefs also expressed concern that prolonged payment delays were creating severe economic hardship within cocoa-growing communities, affecting education, healthcare and household incomes.

The Minority later compiled its findings into a comprehensive report which was presented to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting delayed payments, reduced producer prices, funding constraints and the deteriorating welfare of cocoa farmers as some of the major challenges confronting the sector.

Against this backdrop, COCOBOD says it has now paid a cumulative GH¢34.52 billion to Licensed Buying Companies since the commencement of the 2025/2026 crop season.

The Board explained that the latest GH¢2.6 billion allocation forms part of ongoing efforts to settle all outstanding obligations owed to farmers.

According to the statement, COCOBOD is working closely with Licensed Buying Companies to ensure that all affected farmers receive their money promptly.

The Board said it has also established monitoring mechanisms to track the disbursement of funds and ensure payments reach the rightful beneficiaries.

COCOBOD acknowledged the patience, resilience and sacrifices made by cocoa farmers during the difficult period and assured them that every farmer who legitimately sold cocoa through the approved purchasing system would receive full payment.

The Board advised farmers whose payments remain outstanding to engage directly with the Licensed Buying Companies through which they sold their cocoa, while assuring them that efforts are continuing to settle all remaining obligations.