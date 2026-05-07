Dangote refinery exports over 57 million barrels of jet fuel in two years – Report

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported an estimated 57 million barrels of jet fuel between April 2024 and April 2026, with shipment volumes fluctuating significantly over the period before reaching a peak of about 160,000 barrels per day in the latest data.

Analysis of export figures from energy intelligence platform Kpler shows that monthly shipments varied widely, reflecting changes in production capacity and shifting demand across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The refinery’s exports began at relatively modest levels in April 2024, when operations were still ramping up, before gaining momentum in subsequent months.

In April 2024, shipments stood at about 20,000 barrels per day, rising to roughly 70,000bpd in May before easing to 50,000bpd in June. Volumes climbed again to around 65,000bpd in July, then dipped to about 55,000bpd in August.

Exports fell further to 35,000bpd in September 2024 before recovering gradually towards year-end, reaching about 55,000bpd in November and 65,000bpd in December.

In early 2025, exports averaged about 50,000bpd in January, before surging sharply to 115,000bpd in February and 110,000bpd in March, marking the first major spike in shipments.

Volumes later dropped to 70,000bpd in April 2025, rose again to 100,000bpd in May, and eased to 65,000bpd in June.

A significant peak was recorded in July 2025 when exports climbed to about 145,000bpd, one of the highest levels in the entire period. This was followed by a decline to 75,000bpd in August and a recovery to 95,000bpd in September.

Shipments stabilised around 75,000bpd in October 2025, increased slightly to 80,000bpd in November, and closed the year at a similar level in December.

In 2026, exports dipped to about 55,000bpd in January, rose to 70,000bpd in February, and reached approximately 95,000bpd in March before surging to a record average of 160,000bpd in April 2026.

The spike in April was linked to heightened global demand amid geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran conflict, which disrupted global energy trade flows.

Using monthly averages and standard barrel calculations, the cumulative exports over the 25-month period are estimated at about 57 million barrels of jet fuel.

The data further shows that Africa remained the largest destination, receiving about 23 million barrels over the period. Europe followed with approximately 17 million barrels, while the Americas accounted for around 11 million barrels. Other markets took about 2 million barrels.

Africa’s dominance reflects strong regional demand and geographical proximity, while Europe’s growing share—especially from mid-2025—points to the refinery’s expanding access to competitive global aviation fuel markets.

According to Oilprice.com, domestic jet fuel demand in Nigeria is around 13,000bpd, yet the refinery exported about 100,000bpd in March alone, with Europe absorbing nearly half of those volumes.

In early April, about 1.6 million barrels were reportedly shipped to Europe, with France, Spain and the United Kingdom identified among key buyers.

Reports also suggest the refinery could redirect additional volumes to higher-paying markets in Europe without significantly affecting regional supply.

Amid pricing tensions in Nigeria’s aviation sector, where airlines have complained about high JetA-1 fuel costs, the Dangote Group maintained that it cannot subsidise aviation fuel after already supporting other fuel segments.

Despite domestic debates over pricing, the refinery said it has continued to expand its presence in international aviation fuel markets, exporting over one billion litres between March and April alone.

Industry figures indicate that about 876,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel were shipped to Europe within the period, reinforcing the refinery’s growing role in global fuel supply chains and Africa’s emerging position in the downstream oil sector.