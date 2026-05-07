GNFS receives fire tender and equipment support from UK-based organisation

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 7, 2026

The Ghana National Fire Service has taken delivery of a Mercedes-Benz fire tender and additional firefighting equipment donated by Fire Aid and International Development to help strengthen emergency response operations in Ghana.

The presentation ceremony took place at Kotoka International Airport and brought together officials from both Ghana and the United Kingdom in a show of continued cooperation aimed at improving fire and rescue services.

Representing the Ghanaian side were Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi and Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, alongside senior officers of the Fire Service.

The UK delegation was led by Robert Somerled Macdougall, Chief Fire Officer of Oxfordshire County Council, and Storms Menri of the British Royal Air Force, who played a key role in facilitating the transportation of the fire tender to Ghana.

 

Officials explained that the support forms part of ongoing efforts by Fire Aid and International Development to improve the operational capacity of the Ghana National Fire Service through equipment support and institutional collaboration.

The newly acquired fire tender is expected to improve the Service’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to fire outbreaks and other emergencies across the country.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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