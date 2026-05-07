YOLO actor Drogba denies reports Ibrahim Mahama offered $88,000 for medical treatment

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the TV series YOLO, has denied viral claims that businessman Ibrahim Mahama offered $88,000 to cover his medical expenses.

The actor described the reports circulating on social media as false and emotionally distressing, expressing disappointment over what he called the spread of misinformation regarding his health condition.

Reacting emotionally online, Drogba questioned why people would treat his illness as content for attention.

“How can someone play with my health like it’s a joke? Like my suffering is a game?” he wrote.

He further criticised some bloggers for being insensitive, saying the false reports were taking an emotional toll on him.

“This is my life, not content,” he added.

Despite the situation, the actor said he remains hopeful and continues to trust in God as he battles his health challenges.

The viral reports had claimed that Ibrahim Mahama had stepped in to fully finance his treatment abroad, with alleged quotes suggesting the businessman had pledged not to “watch him die.” However, Drogba insists no such arrangement has been made.