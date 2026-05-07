Residents search for missing 80-year-old woman in Western North Region

Portrait of an elderly African woman wearing a yellow head wrap and an orange patterned dress in a lush garden.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 7, 2026

Residents of Pataboso in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality are in shock following the disappearance of an 80-year-old woman who reportedly went to her farm and never returned home.

The missing woman, identified as Hannah Abokyi, is said to have left home on Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. to carry out her routine farming activities.

According to residents, alarm was raised after she failed to return later in the day as expected, prompting members of the community to organise a search operation.

Despite initial efforts by residents, the elderly woman remains missing, heightening fear and anxiety within the community.

The Assembly Member for the Pataboso Electoral Area, Ransford Mensah, confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Ghana Police Service in Bibiani.

He said police officers, together with community volunteers, have begun a coordinated search to locate the missing woman.

Residents are appealing to the public to provide any information that could assist in finding her.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    news
    GNFS receives fire tender and equipment support from UK-based organisation
    Latest News
    Ghanaian Christian community mourns sudden death of youth preacher Danny Boateng Kusi
    Entertainment
    YOLO actor Drogba denies reports Ibrahim Mahama offered $88,000 for medical treatment
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22