Residents search for missing 80-year-old woman in Western North Region

Residents of Pataboso in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality are in shock following the disappearance of an 80-year-old woman who reportedly went to her farm and never returned home.

The missing woman, identified as Hannah Abokyi, is said to have left home on Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. to carry out her routine farming activities.

According to residents, alarm was raised after she failed to return later in the day as expected, prompting members of the community to organise a search operation.

Despite initial efforts by residents, the elderly woman remains missing, heightening fear and anxiety within the community.

The Assembly Member for the Pataboso Electoral Area, Ransford Mensah, confirmed that the matter has been reported to the Ghana Police Service in Bibiani.

He said police officers, together with community volunteers, have begun a coordinated search to locate the missing woman.

Residents are appealing to the public to provide any information that could assist in finding her.