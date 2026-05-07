Swift GNFS response saves house from major fire at Breman Essiam

A rapid response by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has prevented a domestic fire from destroying an entire house at Breman Essiam.

The incident occurred around 9:11 a.m. on Monday, May 4, after firefighters from the Breman Essiam Fire Station received a distress call about a blaze behind the Roman School area.

Upon arrival, the fire crew found one room in a four-bedroom house fully engulfed in flames. Through what officials described as prompt and tactical firefighting efforts, the team successfully contained the blaze before it could spread to other sections of the building.

Although one bedroom and its contents were completely destroyed, firefighters managed to save three bedrooms, a hall, and several household items, including a washing machine and a freezer.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded in the incident.

The Ghana National Fire Service has continued to urge the public to observe fire safety measures and promptly report fire outbreaks to help minimise damage and save lives.