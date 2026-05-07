Man in critical condition after hand severed in violent cutlass clash at Akyem Nkwanum

A man is in critical condition after his hand was severed during a violent cutlass confrontation at Akyem Nkwanum New Market.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Assemblyman for the Akyem Aboabo Electoral Area in the Birim Central Municipality, Emmanuel Appiah Kubi, said the clash involved a security officer and workers at an alleged galamsey site in the area.

According to him, the violence began at the illegal mining site following a misunderstanding between the security personnel and the workers.

“The confusion broke out between the security and the workers at the site, and the security man pulled his gun and shot one of the workers,” he stated.

Mr. Kubi explained that tensions escalated further after the parties later returned to town. He alleged that some of the injured worker’s colleagues identified the security officer and attacked him in retaliation.

“When they returned to town, the other colleagues saw the security officer and launched an attack on him, resulting in a cutlass fight,” he added.

During the clash, one person suffered severe injuries, including the severing of a hand, and is currently receiving treatment in critical condition.

Reacting to the incident, security analyst Paul Boateng called for swift intervention by law enforcement agencies.

He stressed that individuals openly wielding dangerous weapons should face the law without discrimination.

“Those captured in videos brandishing cutlasses should be treated the same way as those who brandish firearms are treated,” he said.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to officially comment on the incident as investigations are expected to begin.