Derrick Luckassen will perform exceptionally well for the national team – Carlos Queiroz

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed confidence in defender Derrick Luckassen’s ability to fill the void left by the injured Alexander Djiku at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Luckassen, who plays for Cypriot side Pafos FC, received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad after Djiku was ruled out of the tournament following an injury sustained during a cup final.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s World Cup campaign, Queiroz admitted losing Djiku was a significant setback but insisted the team has enough depth to cope with his absence.

“It is one of those moments we never like to face in football,” Queiroz said. “Djiku suffered an injury during the cup final, and it was a very difficult situation for everyone. We will miss him because he is a great professional and an excellent person.

“Although I did not work with him directly, I spent many hours watching his matches and speaking to people who know him well. His absence is unfortunate, but football always demands that you move forward.”

The veteran coach explained that Luckassen’s selection was the result of extensive scouting and planning rather than a last-minute reaction.

“When we learned about the injury, we turned to our list of players who had been closely monitored,” he added. “We do not work with just 11 or 22 players. You can win matches with a small group, but to become champions you need an entire squad ready to contribute.

“Luckassen was prepared when the opportunity came. I know he will be committed, dedicated and will perform exceptionally well for the national team.”

Ghana are preparing for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance after securing qualification for the expanded tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. Ghana will begin their campaign against Panama before facing England and Croatia in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

As part of their preparations, Queiroz’s side will take on Wales in an international friendly on Tuesday, with the former Real Madrid coach expected to use the match to fine-tune his squad before the tournament gets underway next week.

Ghana’s finest World Cup achievement came in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals in South Africa, becoming only the third African nation to reach the last eight of the competition. The Black Stars have also featured at the tournaments in 2006, 2014 and 2022.