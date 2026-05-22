Desmond Ofei to lead Ghana Against Mexico as Queiroz misses friendly

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 22, 2026

Ghana assistant coach Desmond Ofei will take charge of the Black Stars for Friday’s international friendly against Mexico in Puebla after head coach Carlos Queiroz has been ruled out for personal reasons.

The announcement was made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday morning, confirming that Ofei would step into the lead role after overseeing the team’s preparations since arriving in Mexico earlier this week.

The 37-year-old coach, regarded as one of Ghana’s rising tactical minds, will be assisted by goalkeepers’ trainer Daniel Gaspar and set-piece coach and video analyst Gregory De Grauwe.

In a statement, the GFA said: “Assistant Coach Desmond Ofei will lead the Black Stars in Friday’s international friendly against Mexico in Puebla, following the absence of Head Coach Carlos Queiroz due to personal reasons.”

The match forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the four-time African champions face a difficult group containing England, Croatia and Panama.

Friday’s encounter is also expected to play a crucial role in shaping Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the tournament, which begins on 11 June.

Ofei’s role comes at a significant moment for the national team, with fans eager to see how the Black Stars perform against strong opposition ahead of football’s biggest stage.

Mexico, playing at home in Puebla, are also using the fixture to fine-tune preparations, setting up what promises to be a competitive and closely watched contest.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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