Four in custody, two still hunted in murder of Indian national found stabbed in car boot

Police investigating the killing of an Indian citizen in Ghana have widened their dragnet, hauling in three more individuals to bring the total number of people in custody over the case to four — while the hunt for at least two additional suspects continues.

Devendra Singh had been reported missing before the case took a grim turn on April 25, 2026, shortly after 2:00 p.m., when a tip-off directed officers to the fringes of Sabin Akrofuom, near Royal Lemosey Hospital.

There, they came upon the victim’s vehicle sitting idle by the roadside. A check of the car revealed Singh’s body concealed in the boot, bearing multiple stab wounds.

Stepping before the media on Friday, May 8, the Ghana Police Service’s Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, outlined how intelligence-driven operations mounted on April 29 and 30 yielded the three fresh arrests.

The newly detained individuals are Osman Moro, also known as Tiago, aged 20; Hakim Kudjoe Jnr; and Moro Sulley, who goes by the alias Moro Aboboyaa.

They join John Adokpo — otherwise known as Peter — who had already been picked up earlier in the probe.

Investigators say Hakim Kudjoe Jnr has been particularly forthcoming during questioning.

He reportedly admitted to visiting Singh’s workplace on April 24 and swapping out the CCTV camera server — a task he allegedly carried out with Moro Sulley’s assistance.

He subsequently escorted officers to where the server had been concealed, leading to its recovery.

Kudjoe Jnr also confessed to walking away from the crime scene with the deceased’s iPhone 17 Pro Max and a Tecno mobile phone, allegedly passing the iPhone to Osman Moro at Kaase and handing the Tecno device to Moro Sulley.

Acting on that information, officers accompanied Osman Moro to a bush nearby, where they unearthed the iPhone — wrapped in a brown envelope and buried beneath a layer of leaves.

Moro Sulley, meanwhile, has been placed at the scene of the CCTV interference, while John Adokpo is said to have admitted to being the one who drove Singh’s vehicle to the spot where it was eventually found.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi confirmed that all four suspects remain in police custody as investigations press forward, adding that detectives are actively working to track down two more individuals believed to have played a role in the killing.