Voxy driver jailed after viral reckless driving video on Kumasi–Accra highway

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By Nana Prekoh Eric May 8, 2026

The Ghana Police Service has secured the conviction of a driver captured in a viral social media video dangerously driving on the Kumasi–Accra highway and putting the lives of other motorists at risk.

The convict, identified as Agyarko Richard, was arrested by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) after investigations were launched into the widely circulated footage showing a Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number EN 551-26 allegedly engaging in reckless driving behaviour on the busy highway.

According to police, the driver was charged with multiple traffic offences, including driving on the wrong side of the road, causing obstruction, endangering other road users, and careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to provisions of the Road Traffic Act and Road Traffic Regulations.

The accused was arraigned before the La Motor Court on May 8, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to all the charges before the court presided over by Her Worship Adwoa Sakyi Asumadu.

Following his guilty plea, the court convicted him and imposed a fine of 260 penalty units equivalent to GH¢3,120 or, in default, a 15-day prison sentence with hard labour.

In addition to the fine, the court further sentenced him to two months imprisonment with hard labour.

The case has once again highlighted growing public concern over reckless driving on major highways across the country, particularly incidents captured on social media that often expose dangerous road conduct.

The Ghana Police Service, in its statement, reiterated its commitment to enforcing road traffic regulations and warned motorists against irresponsible driving practices that continue to endanger lives and property.

Police further urged drivers to comply with all traffic laws and exercise discipline on the roads to help reduce accidents and improve public safety nationwide.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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