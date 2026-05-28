I Played for Africa – Asamoah Gyan reflects on World Cup Legacy after new ambassadorial role

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan says his World Cup journey was bigger than national pride, as he reflected on his historic international career following his appointment as a brand ambassador for sports and entertainment platform Megapari ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Ghana captain, who remains Africa’s all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup, was unveiled as ambassador for the company just days after taking up another ambassadorial role with Ghana’s national football teams and youth set-up.

Speaking after the announcement, Gyan revisited some of the defining moments of his career, including Ghana’s memorable run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“I didn’t just play for Ghana. I played for the whole of Africa,” he said.

Gyan represented Ghana at three World Cups, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, scoring six goals across the tournaments, a record for an African player at the competition.

His performances helped elevate Ghana into one of Africa’s strongest football forces during that era, with the Black Stars coming within a penalty shootout of reaching the semi-finals in 2010, the closest an African nation has come to the last four of the World Cup.

The dramatic quarter-final defeat to Uruguay remains one of the tournament’s most unforgettable moments and a painful memory for many African football supporters.

Reflecting on those campaigns, Gyan described them as moments of unity and belief for the continent.

“For a moment, Africa stood together and believed we could challenge the world’s best,” he said.

Under the new partnership with Megapari, Gyan is expected to take part in fan engagement activities and promotional campaigns leading up to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, increasing Africa’s representation and raising expectations across the continent.

Gyan said he hopes his ambassadorial role will help reconnect fans with the passion and unity that major football tournaments inspire.

“The goal is to reignite that spirit among African fans and remind people what football can do for us,” he added.

The appointment also reflects a growing trend of former football stars remaining closely involved in the game through commercial and ambassadorial roles after retirement.

For many supporters, however, Gyan’s influence extends beyond marketing and promotion. His name remains closely linked with one of the greatest periods in Ghanaian football history and a generation that inspired belief across Africa.

As anticipation builds towards the 2026 World Cup, the former striker believes African teams are capable of making another historic breakthrough on football’s biggest stage.

“Africa, this is our time,” he declared, a message delivered with the same confidence and passion that defined his playing career.